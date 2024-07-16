Telangana announces farm loan waiver of up to ₹1 lakh, to be implemented from July 18

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 08:19 PM IST
The Congress government in Telangana on Tuesday announced the much-awaited farm loan waiver programme for the farmers in the state.

Announcing the farm loan waiver of up to Rs. 1 lakh, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the programme will be implemented from July 18. He added that the money would be deposited into the farmers' loan accounts by the evening of July 18.

“Clear instructions have been given to bankers that the loan waiver funds should not get diverted. Strict action against bankers if they deposit the funds released by the government for loan waiver in other accounts,” Telangana chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement. 

It is important to note that the farm loan waiver was one of the major promises, along with six other guarantees, that the grand old party made during the Assembly polls conducted last year.

