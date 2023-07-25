Telangana announces new school timings. Check new schedule for primary and upper primary classes1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Telangana changes school timings for primary and upper primary classes, except in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Heavy rainfall expected in the state.
In Telangana, the School Education department has changed the school timings for primary and upper primary classes across the state, except in two districts including Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The notification was issued on Monday, July 24 for all districts.
