In Telangana, the School Education department has changed the school timings for primary and upper primary classes across the state, except in two districts including Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The notification was issued on Monday, July 24 for all districts.

According to the notification, the primary and upper primary schools will start at 9.30 am in all districts. The primary schools will now function till 4.15 pm, while the upper primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm.

However, the primary and upper primary classes in the high school campus will follow the existing school timings, the local media reports stated.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for Telangana over the next few days. The weather department sounded a red alert on Monday, predicting ‘extremely heavy rain’ for certain parts of the state between 8.30 am on July 25 and 8.30 am on July 28.

Hyderabad also faced heavy rain and consequently traffic snarls and waterlogging on Monday as an ‘upper air cyclonic circulation’ over the Bay of Bengal continued to gain momentum.

As per the IMD's forecast on Monday afternoon, the cyclonic circulation lay over the Bay of Bengal off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours - leading to heavy rain in Telangana over the next few days.

Officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have already urged people in the city to avoid unnecessary travel and step outdoors only if essential.

The Director of Enforcement for Vigilance and Disaster Management assured in a tweet that Disaster Response Force teams had been put on alert. Citizens can also reach out to the GHMC via telephone for assistance.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also urged people to take note of the alert and stay safe 'as a precautionary measure'.