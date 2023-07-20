1 min read

Telangana announces holiday for all schools and colleges in view of heavy rains

Telangana Government has announced two days holiday i.e. on 20-21 July for all education institutions in the state due to heavy rains. In a tweet, State's Education Minister Sabitha Reddy wrote, “Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday." Monsoon Rains LIVE On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across the state for the next two days indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre told ANI, "At present, the weather situation indicates that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation laying over Odisha and its adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal and West Central Bay extending up to 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level."

"During the next 24 hours, it is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system over the same area. Also, cyclonic circulation lays over Chhattisgarh and its adjoining areas up to 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level," he added.

"Orange warnings have been issued over Telangana today (19 July) and tomorrow (20 July) along with light to moderate rain at most places," he added.

"Tomorrow, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places with heavy rains at one or two places and very heavy rains likely to occur at one or two places in the north and northeast districts of Telangana," Nagaratnam added.

The Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that at times intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city and at present yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad and warnings are also being issued.

"Hyderabad is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next two days, today and tomorrow. At times intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. At present yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad and warnings are also being issued timely. Now cast and also seven days forecast has also been issued and disseminated through State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to all the collectors," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)