The Assembly Elections will be held in Telangana on November 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared. The date of counting is December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assemble Election dates 2023 LIVE The election schedule of the general elections to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana were announced, the ECI informed.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4%. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 6, The Election Commission held a meeting of observers ahead of announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking them to ensure that the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly. The meeting involved general, police, and expenditure observers for the assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

If the Narendra Modi government comes to power for a third time, it will lead the country to destruction, the opposition Congress in Kerala said on October 9. Therefore, the grand old party decided to unify all secular groups to defeat the BJP.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennithala said Congress took the initiative to create the INDIA bloc or front with the deliberate intention of ensuring, at any cost, that the BJP does not return to power for a third time.

"If the Narendra Modi government comes to power for a third time, it will lead the country to destruction. There is no doubt about that," he said.

(This is breaking news. Check back for more updates.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!