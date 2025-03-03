Telangana ATM heist: WATCH how a 4-member gang looted ₹30 lakh in 4 minutes using a gas cutter and iron rod!

Four masked thieves looted around ₹30 lakh from an ATM of the State Bank of India in the Rangareddy district of Telangana early Sunday, police said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the viral video footage, four masked thieves broke into an SBI ATM in Rangareddy. They cut open the machine within four minutes and decamped with ₹30 lakh cash.

Also Read | A pet dog prevented robbery in Axis Bank ATM

A viral video of the heist showed a man exiting a vehicle and approaching the ATM kiosk around 2 am. Then, he sprayed a substance on a CCTV camera at the gate to obscure identification before cutting the wires of the emergency alarm system to disable it.

Advertisement

However, he failed to notice an internal CCTV camera, which recorded the entire incident.

WATCH VIDEO

One thief stood guard outside the ATM while three accomplices used an iron rod and a gas cutter to open the cash dispenser machine.

Advertisement

Within four minutes, they stole ₹30 lakh and fled by 2.04 am.

Also Read | Engineer held for looting ATMs with explosives

Assistant Commissioner of Police Raju told NDTV that four people were involved in the robbery.

“The thieves came equipped with gas cutters and iron rods to break open the ATM machine and take the wads of currency," he said.

Police tracked the robbers’ vehicle using multiple CCTV cameras along their escape route, Raju said.

Multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend the robbers and recover the stolen cash.

According to the NDTV report, police officials suspect a Haryana-based gang is behind the heist.

The gang of thieves also attempted to rob another ATM in Mylardevpally but abandoned their plan after receiving an electric shock while trying to disable the alarm sensors, said Raju.

Advertisement