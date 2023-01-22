As the World Economic Forum concluded in Davos, Switzerland, the Government of Telangana announced that during the meetings of the international forum, it has attracted investment worth Rs. 21,000 crores across various sectors. The press release from the government said that the delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao's efforts to attract investments for the state yielded fruitful results.

"All the meetings at the WEF were highly productive and we were able to attract ₹21,000 crore at the meet," Rama Rao said.

During the four-day trip, the minister participated in meetings with leaders of top global organizations, attended round tables, and spoke at panel discussions where he shared his thoughts on a wide range of issues. The release added that the government was successful in showcasing that Telangana as the global investment destination and gateway to India.

The minister said that Telangana has exceptional industrial policies and that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is the right platform to introduce the state and its exceptional infrastructure.

The delegation went to the international forum with the target of bringing huge investment which can become a driving force to generate more and more employment. "I believe that all the new investments and meetings regarding prospective investments will yield favorable outcomes," he added.

Rao thanked the officials of the ministry of IT and industries and also officials of other departments and acknowledged their role in making the Davos trip successful. Apart from the minister, the delegation included Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Departments Jayesh Ranjan; Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy; Director, Lifesciences Shakti Nagappan; Director, Automotives Gopal Krishnan; Chief Relations Officer, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri; and Director, Digital Media Dileep Konatham.

(With inputs from PTI)