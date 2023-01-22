Telangana attracted worth ₹21,000 crore investments during World Economic Forum1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 01:58 AM IST
- The government said that it was successful in showcasing that Telangana is the global Investment destination and gateway to India
As the World Economic Forum concluded in Davos, Switzerland, the Government of Telangana announced that during the meetings of the international forum, it has attracted investment worth Rs. 21,000 crores across various sectors. The press release from the government said that the delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao's efforts to attract investments for the state yielded fruitful results.
