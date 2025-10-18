Telangana Bandh today: What's open and what's closed in Hyderabad, other cities? Get details here

The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday extended its support to the bandh called by the Telangana Backwards Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18 to protest the High Court’s stay on a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

The BJP and BRS have also announced their support for the bandh.

“I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP,” said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement, PTI reported.

What's open and what's closed today? Most schools and colleges are already closed for the Diwali holidays, so there is unlikely to be any significant disruption to education.

However, all government offices will remain operational.

Public transport services, such as RTC buses, may operate on a reduced schedule, so travellers are advised to confirm timings before making plans. Hospitals and other emergency services will continue to function as normal.

Shops and markets in central Hyderabad will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in unlawful or disruptive activities in the name of the bandh.

Why is the Bandh taking place? The Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on the government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body polls.

He urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP President R Ramachander Rao, to take the initiative to arrange meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to seek approval for the BC Bill.

BC JAC Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.

Telangana to decide on 42 pc BC quota issue in Oct 23 Cabinet meet Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said the state government is sincere and committed to ensuring 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes, and the issue will be discussed in the October 23 Cabinet meeting, after getting Supreme Court’s judgment copy.

"The Congress Party and Government have a sincere and committed intention to ensure 42 per cent reservations for BCs. Once the Supreme Court’s judgment copy is received, the issue will be discussed, and a decision will be taken in the Cabinet meeting on October 23," Vikramarka said in a press release.