Telangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy kills 1, hospitalises 15

After Reshma Begum's death from food poisoning, authorities launched an investigation into a street vendor. At least 20 others were also hospitalized. The Telangana government has banned raw egg mayonnaise, linking it to recent food poisoning incidents in the area.

Written By Sayantani
Published31 Oct 2024, 06:29 AM IST
The Telangana government has implemented an immediate one-year ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise made from raw eggs.
The Telangana government has implemented an immediate one-year ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise made from raw eggs.

The Telangana government has implemented an immediate one-year ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise made from raw eggs. This decision comes in response to multiple complaints linking the product to suspected food poisoning cases in recent months.

Telangana Mayonnaise Ban Concerns Over Food Safety

The order, issued by the state Commissioner of Food Safety, states, “As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.”

Also Read | US news: E coli outbreak in McDonald’s linked to one death, food poisonings

Mayonnaise, commonly referred to as mayo, is a thick, creamy sauce typically created by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, and is often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is a popular condiment used in sandwiches, salads, and a variety of dishes.

Telangana Mayo Ban: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation

The decision to ban raw egg mayonnaise follows a tragic incident in Hyderabad that has raised alarm among local authorities. A woman, Reshma Begum, aged 31, and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, consumed momo from a street vendor in Banjara Hills. Shortly after, they experienced severe food poisoning symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

Also Read | Food poisoning from Momo: One woman dead, 15 hospitalised in Hyderabad

Initially, the family hoped that rest would alleviate their symptoms, but as their condition worsened, they sought medical help on October 27. Tragically, Reshma Begum passed away en route to the hospital, while her daughters are currently receiving treatment.

Telangana Mayo Ban: Investigation and Findings

In the wake of this incident, local authorities launched a comprehensive investigation into the street vendor's operations. The food safety department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Banjara Hills police, tracked down the vendor responsible for the food that led to the poisoning.

Also Read | FIR against Maharashtra school as 45 students hospitalised after eating mid-day

During the investigation, officials discovered that at least 20 other residents from nearby areas had been hospitalised with similar symptoms after consuming food from the same vendor. Inspections revealed that the vendor was operating without the necessary Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and did not adhere to basic hygiene standards, with food being prepared in unsanitary conditions.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTelangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy kills 1, hospitalises 15

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.000.00
      Chennai
      80,481.000.00
      Delhi
      80,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.