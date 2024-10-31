Telangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy kills 1, hospitalises 15

The Telangana government has implemented an immediate one-year ban on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise made from raw eggs. This decision comes in response to multiple complaints linking the product to suspected food poisoning cases in recent months.

Telangana Mayonnaise Ban Concerns Over Food Safety The order, issued by the state Commissioner of Food Safety, states, “As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.”

Mayonnaise, commonly referred to as mayo, is a thick, creamy sauce typically created by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, and is often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is a popular condiment used in sandwiches, salads, and a variety of dishes.

Telangana Mayo Ban: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation The decision to ban raw egg mayonnaise follows a tragic incident in Hyderabad that has raised alarm among local authorities. A woman, Reshma Begum, aged 31, and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, consumed momo from a street vendor in Banjara Hills. Shortly after, they experienced severe food poisoning symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

Initially, the family hoped that rest would alleviate their symptoms, but as their condition worsened, they sought medical help on October 27. Tragically, Reshma Begum passed away en route to the hospital, while her daughters are currently receiving treatment.

Telangana Mayo Ban: Investigation and Findings In the wake of this incident, local authorities launched a comprehensive investigation into the street vendor's operations. The food safety department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Banjara Hills police, tracked down the vendor responsible for the food that led to the poisoning.

