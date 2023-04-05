Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained ahead of PM Modi's visit2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:18 AM IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. A team of police reportedly reached the MP's residence and took him into custody.
