Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in a case related to class X exam paper leak, hinted that the state's chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son is involved in the scam and should be suspended for it.

In Telangana, the lives of around 30 lakh students have been ruined after the TSPSC paper leak and the main reason is CM's son. CM's son should be suspended for ruining the lives of 30 lakh students. One lakh rupees should be given to the youth. We also demand an investigation by a sitting judge, he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In Telangana, the lives of around 30 lakh students have been ruined after the TSPSC paper leak and the main reason is CM's son. CM's son should be suspended for ruining the lives of 30 lakh students. One lakh rupees should be given to the youth. We also demand an investigation by… pic.twitter.com/qakpeNqqPx — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested on April 5 in connection with the alleged leak of a Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper on an instant messaging app. He was released from jail on Thursday night after a court in Hanumakonda granted him bail. Kumar had been charged with criminal conspiracy and malpractices, among others.

Meanwhile, BJP plans to intensify the agitation against the TSPSC paper leak issue. Kumar and three others arrested in the case were remanded in judicial custody until April 19, while a minor boy was apprehended for allegedly taking photos of the paper from the exam centre. The court granted Kumar bail after hearing arguments and counter-arguments, and on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 20,000 with two sureties.

(With inputs from agencies)