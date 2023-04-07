Telangana BJP chief held for Class 10 paper leak accuses CM's son for it, ‘he should be suspended’1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested on April 5 in connection with the alleged leak of a Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper
Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in a case related to class X exam paper leak, hinted that the state's chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son is involved in the scam and should be suspended for it.
