Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh booked for Mira Road hate speech. Here is what he said
Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh faces FIR for hate speech at Mira Road rally, booked under IPC sections 153(A) and 295(A). Event organizer also booked. Bombay High Court petition seeks charges against Singh, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, and Mira Road legislator Geeta Jain for hate speeches.
An FIR has been registered against Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of communities with his hate speech during a rally on Mira Road on February 25, said MIRA Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message