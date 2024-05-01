Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao banned from campaigning for 48 hours over poll code violation
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS President and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was banned from election campaigning for 48 hours, starting at 8 pm on May 1, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The former chief minister is banned from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, shows and interviews, or public utterances in electronic, print and social media. The Election Commission (EC) acted on a complaint by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee against KCR for making objectionable statements against the party during his April 5 Sircilla press meet.