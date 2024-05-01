Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BRS President and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was banned from election campaigning for 48 hours, starting at 8 pm on May 1, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The former chief minister is banned from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, shows and interviews, or public utterances in electronic, print and social media. The Election Commission (EC) acted on a complaint by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee against KCR for making objectionable statements against the party during his April 5 Sircilla press meet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC said his remarks at a press conference at Sircilla on April 5 violated the provisions of the MCC and its advisories.

The 48-hour ban on Telangana's former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On April 17, the EC issued a notice to KCR, acting on a complaint by Congress leader G Niranjan.

The Commission also noted that KCR was issued several advisories and instructions even earlier regarding his speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The commission has received a complaint dated April 6 from G. Niranjan, senior vice president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, wherein it has been alleged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in his press meet in Sircilla, made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable allegations against the Congress party," the notice said.

In his reply to a show-cause notice issued by the poll authority, KCR had claimed that his words were "twisted". He also said the local poll officials could not follow the local Telugu dialect.

The order served on him reminded that KCR had violated the poll code in the past elections too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While strongly condemning him, the Commission used its constitutional powers to ban him from campaigning.

A Congress leader had moved the poll panel against the BRS chief.

