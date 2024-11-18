BRS’s key member and Telangana’s ex-digital media director Konatham Dileep arrested in Hyderabad: Report

  • K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi's key member and Telangana's ex-digital media director Konatham Dileep has reportedly been arrested for ‘spreading misinformation’.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Konatham Dileep, former Telangana Digital Media Director. (Photo: X)
Dileep Konatham, a key member of K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Telangana's former Digital Media Director, has reportedly been arrested for spreading misinformation.

According to reports, Konatham was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday.

However, the exact reason behind his arrest is yet to be ascertained.

A few days ago, Konatham made a post criticising the state government as well as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Telangana is not a dictatorship to file cases on journalists for writing such investigative news articles. Hope @RahulGandhi takes note of the draconian government Revanth Reddy is running in Telangana!,” Konatham said in a post on X.

He further added that “As a protest on filing case against @shankar_journo, Request all BRS Social Media warriors to please post this news article on their timeline. Let’s see how many people can this Scamgress government arrest!”

However, before his arrest, Konatham posted a photograph of himself standing next to the statue of a lion, and said, “Sar par qafan bandh ke chalne waale, mauth se nahi darthe.”

In a post on X, BRS leader Balka Suman said, “I strongly condemn the arrest of @KonathamDileep today in Hyderabad. The present Congress government boasts about Indiramma PrajaPalana, but arrests people repeatedly for just questioning.”

Last week, Hyderabad police questioned former BRS MLA Jaipal Yadav after he appeared before them following a summon related to the phone-tapping investigation. 

He is the second ex-MLA to be questioned about allegations of illegal phone interceptions during the previous BRS regime. 

 Since March 13, the Hyderabad police have arrested three suspended officers and a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), accused of tampering with intelligence data and engaging in phone tapping. 

The arrested individuals reportedly intercepted calls of political leaders, a High Court judge and his family, and others, police sources said.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBRS’s key member and Telangana’s ex-digital media director Konatham Dileep arrested in Hyderabad: Report

