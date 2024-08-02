Telangana: KT Rama Rao, BRS MLAs detained for protesting against state govt over job calendar

  • Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) said that the party MLAs and MLCs who protested against Congress government's were illegally arrested by the police.

Updated2 Aug 2024, 08:52 PM IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo: BRS X handle)
BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo: BRS X handle)

Telangana Police on Friday detained BRS MLAs, including party's working president KT Rama Rao, who were protesting against the state government over its job calendar in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, BRS said that the party MLAs and MLCs who protested against Congress government's were illegally arrested by the police.

Speaking to media after detention, KT Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise for cheating the youth of Telangana in the name of 2 lakh jobs.

Also Read | Telangana announces farm loan waiver of up to ₹1 lakh, effective from July 18

On July 20, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the job calendar to fill up vacancies in the government will be announced in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

"Job calendar will be announced in the ensuing budget session of the state Assembly. The government will compile the data of vacancies in every department before March every year. Notification will be issued by June 2 and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9," Reddy, said, according to an official release.

The chief minister said his government has accorded top priority to addressing the problems of the unemployed and to conduct the examinations efficiently in a well-planned plan.

Also Read | ’What about BRS…’ KTR reminds Rahul Gandhi of ’poll promise’ on ‘defection’

Appointment orders filling 30,000 posts were already given within three months (of the Congress government) after coming to power, he said.

On Thursday, the Telangana Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill for setting up a Young India Skill University-Telangana in the state.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu moved the Young India Skill University Bill and the House took up a discussion on it.

“It gave me immense happiness that the #TelanganaAssembly passed the ‘Young India Skills University Telangana Bill -2024’ paving way for establishing a premier institution of quality skill education. Through #SkillUniversity training will be given to lakhs of youth and provide certificates with job guarantee,” said Reddy in a post on X.

The proposed institution would start with 2,000 students in the first year and gradually expand to provide admissions to 20,000 people annually.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 08:52 PM IST
