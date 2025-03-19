Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The ₹3.05 lakh crore state budget is primarily focused on welfare schemes.
“For the fiscal year 2025-26, I am proposing a total expenditure of ₹3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of ₹2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of ₹36,504 crore,” Bhatti said. He added the budget estimates revenue expenditure of ₹2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of ₹36,504 crore.
4. For the Energy Department, it earmarked ₹21, 221 cr with a focus to complete the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by May 2025.
5. It allocated ₹23,108 for the Education department.
6. An Artificial intelligence (AI) city will be formed on 200 acres within the Future City; Google has commited to set-up AI -powered accelerated centre in the city
7. It has earmarked ₹17,677 crore for the Municipal Administration Department.
8. The state govt allocated ₹23,373 crore for the irrigation sector.
9. It announces 95 new free dialysis centres, in addition to the 102 facilities across the state.
10. For welfare departments, ₹40,232 crore has been allocated for the Scheduled Castes, ₹17,169 crore for the Scheduled Tribes, ₹11,405 crore for the Backward Classes, ₹3,591 crore for the Minority and ₹2,862 crore for the Women and Child.
"We are developing a master plan to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As a part of this vision, we have launched the Musi Riverfront Development Project to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city," Bhatti said.
He further mentioned, "To establish Telangana as a leader in modern technology, clean energy, and sustainable development, we have formulated the 'Mega Master Plan 2050'." The plan aims to position the state at the forefront of innovation and sustainability through strategic infrastructure and technological advancements."
