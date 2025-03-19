Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The ₹3.05 lakh crore state budget is primarily focused on welfare schemes.

“For the fiscal year 2025-26, I am proposing a total expenditure of ₹3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of ₹2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of ₹36,504 crore,” Bhatti said. He added the budget estimates revenue expenditure of ₹2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of ₹36,504 crore.

A look at top highlights from the Telangana Budget 2025 For the agriculture department, the state allocated ₹ 24,439 crore, comprising the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, where each farmer gets ₹ 12,000 per acre annually as investment support and an additional incentive of ₹ 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy acquired from farmers. An increase of ₹ 100 cr from the previous budget, the state earmarked ₹ 465 cr for sports. For the health, medical, and family welfare department, it allocated ₹ 12,393 cr, which is an 8.06% rise from the last year's budget. 4. For the Energy Department, it earmarked ₹21, 221 cr with a focus to complete the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by May 2025.

5. It allocated ₹23,108 for the Education department.

6. An Artificial intelligence (AI) city will be formed on 200 acres within the Future City; Google has commited to set-up AI -powered accelerated centre in the city

7. It has earmarked ₹17,677 crore for the Municipal Administration Department.

8. The state govt allocated ₹23,373 crore for the irrigation sector.

9. It announces 95 new free dialysis centres, in addition to the 102 facilities across the state.

10. For welfare departments, ₹40,232 crore has been allocated for the Scheduled Castes, ₹17,169 crore for the Scheduled Tribes, ₹11,405 crore for the Backward Classes, ₹3,591 crore for the Minority and ₹2,862 crore for the Women and Child.

Bhatti on Telangana and its capital "We are developing a master plan to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As a part of this vision, we have launched the Musi Riverfront Development Project to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city," Bhatti said.