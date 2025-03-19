Telangana Budget 2025: Over ₹40,000 crore allocated to welfare schemes – Check top 10 takeaways

Garvit Bhirani
Published19 Mar 2025, 02:30 PM IST
In this image released by @Bhatti_Mallu via X on March 19, 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka before the presentation of the State Budget for 2025-26 in the state Assembly, in Hyderabad. (@Bhatti_Mallu: PTI Photo)(@Bhatti_Mallu)

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The 3.05 lakh crore state budget is primarily focused on welfare schemes.

“For the fiscal year 2025-26, I am proposing a total expenditure of 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of 36,504 crore,” Bhatti said. He added the budget estimates revenue expenditure of 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of 36,504 crore.

A look at top highlights from the Telangana Budget 2025

  1.  For the agriculture department, the state allocated 24,439 crore, comprising the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, where each farmer gets 12,000 per acre annually as investment support and an additional incentive of 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy acquired from farmers.
  2.  An increase of 100 cr from the previous budget, the state earmarked 465 cr for sports.
  3.  For the health, medical, and family welfare department, it allocated 12,393 cr, which is an 8.06% rise from the last year's budget.

  4. For the Energy Department, it earmarked 21, 221 cr with a focus to complete the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by May 2025.

 5.  It allocated 23,108 for the Education department.

 6.  An Artificial intelligence (AI) city will be formed on 200 acres within the Future City; Google has commited to set-up  AI -powered accelerated centre in the city

 7.  It has earmarked 17,677 crore for the Municipal Administration Department.

8.  The state govt allocated 23,373 crore for the irrigation sector.

9.  It announces 95 new free dialysis centres, in addition to the 102 facilities across the state.

10. For welfare departments, 40,232 crore has been allocated for the Scheduled Castes,   17,169 crore for the Scheduled Tribes, 11,405 crore for the Backward Classes, 3,591 crore for the Minority and 2,862 crore for the Women and Child.

Bhatti on Telangana and its capital

"We are developing a master plan to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As a part of this vision, we have launched the Musi Riverfront Development Project to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city," Bhatti said.

He further mentioned, "To establish Telangana as a leader in modern technology, clean energy, and sustainable development, we have formulated the 'Mega Master Plan 2050'." The plan aims to position the state at the forefront of innovation and sustainability through strategic infrastructure and technological advancements."

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 02:30 PM IST
