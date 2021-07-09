Telangana State Cabinet is likely to discuss Covid situation on 13 July, reported news agency ANI on Friday. The state Cabinet will meet on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss matters pertaining to the Covid situation, agriculture, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and other issues and take decisions accordingly, the agency said.

Earlier, the state Cabinet in its meeting had decided to lift the Covid lockdown completely after the health department submitted a report stating that infection cases were completely under control.

Presently, the state has 11,206 active cases of Covid. So far, the state has reported 6,14,865 recoveries and 3,714 deaths.

On Thursday, the state recorded 731 fresh cases taking the tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3714 with four casualties. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 80 followed by Khammam 64 and Nalgonda 56 districts.

The number of active cases was11,206. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,29,785, while with993people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,14,865. Over 1.02 lakh samples were tested on Thursday.

