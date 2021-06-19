The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss key issues, including the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state and the effect of the monsoon on agriculture.

"An emergency state cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," a state government's release said on Friday.

According to the release, the cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as "lockdown in the state, rainfall, cultivation in the Monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other issues would be discussed."

The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday.

The government has announced certain relaxations in the present phase of the restrictions. Strict curbs have been eased between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, an additional hour till 6 pm has been granted for people to reach their homes from offices.

Covid situation in the state

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases at 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,897 people recovering from the virus getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 5,88,259.

The number of active cases rests at 19,029, the bulletin said.

It said 1,24,430 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,73,14,780. The samples tested per million population was 4,65,200.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58% against 1.3% at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.30%, while it was 95.99% in the country, the bulletin said.

