According to the release, the cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as "lockdown in the state, rainfall, cultivation in the Monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other issues would be discussed."
The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday.
The government has announced certain relaxations in the present phase of the restrictions. Strict curbs have been eased between 6 am and 5 pm. Also, an additional hour till 6 pm has been granted for people to reach their homes from offices.
Covid situation in the state
Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases at 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Friday.