Telangana has decided to cancel the Class 12 exam for the academic year 2020-21. The state govt has further said that Class 12 results will be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria, according to ANI.

As per the notice released, the government has asked the authorities to submit the evaluation criteria for Class 12 evaluation to the government for approval.

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE class 12 exams were also cancelled in the beginnning of the month.

Telangana on Monday reported 1,511 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, pushing the tally so far to 6,04,880 and 3,496 respectively.

