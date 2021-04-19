Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday tested positive for COVID19, new agency ANI reported. The State Chief Secretary said, ""He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health."

Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

Amid the rise, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew across the state in the next 48 hours, news agency ANI said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.

Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are monitoring his condition. Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

