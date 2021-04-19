The State Chief Secretary said, he has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences with a mild fever
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday tested positive for COVID19, new agency ANI reported. The State Chief Secretary said, ""He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health."
Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.