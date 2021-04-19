Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}