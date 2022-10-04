Telangana CM KCR likely to announce details of national foray on Dussehra

TRS party's General Body meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan
It is likely that the TRS president, popularly known as KCR, may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics and will discuss it with the rank and file of his party
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
HYDERABAD :With eyes on the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce his national party and agenda on Dussehra, 5 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HYDERABAD :With eyes on the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti President K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce his national party and agenda on Dussehra, 5 October.
People familiar of the matter has said that the Telangana chief minister will announce the new name for his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party on Dussehra. TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.
People familiar of the matter has said that the Telangana chief minister will announce the new name for his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party on Dussehra. TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.
"The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 AM on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 AM on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KCR will also very likely address a public gathering in Delhi on 9 October. The Telangana Chief minister and a delegation of TRS will be visiting the national capital to change the name of their party. KCR is also expected to reveal the agenda of his party after the meeting in Hyderabad.
KCR will also very likely address a public gathering in Delhi on 9 October. The Telangana Chief minister and a delegation of TRS will be visiting the national capital to change the name of their party. KCR is also expected to reveal the agenda of his party after the meeting in Hyderabad.
The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared a national party immediately, news agency PTI quoted people aware of the matter. The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed.
The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared a national party immediately, news agency PTI quoted people aware of the matter. The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed.
A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level. He said that the Gujarat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.
KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level. He said that the Gujarat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.
"Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the National party," said Sreedhar Reddy.
On the other hand Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and EX-MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the other hand Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman and EX-MP, Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "It is a meaningless move by the CM of Telangana to form a national party. He has cheated the people of Telangana and now wants to cheat the people of the nation. This is just a cover-up of his failures and a tactic to divert the money from the Delhi liquor scam of his family members".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman.
"KCR is just trying to divide the opposition for the benefit of the BJP party. Congress is the only way to a BJP-free country. If KCR wishes it, he should join Congress. However, the Congress does not want any alliance with the TRS party at the state level," said Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Telangana PCC Campaign Committee Chairman.
BJP Rajyasabha MP Dr Lakshman also retaliated and stated, "In a democracy, any political party at the national level or state level, everybody has the right to start the National party."
BJP Rajyasabha MP Dr Lakshman also retaliated and stated, "In a democracy, any political party at the national level or state level, everybody has the right to start the National party."
"As KCR wants to start the National party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR that whether the promises that were made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled, there is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the group of people," he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"As KCR wants to start the National party on the occasion of Dussehra, I want to question KCR that whether the promises that were made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled, there is a lot of anger among the people of Telangana among all the group of people," he added.