The Telangana government has decided to provide mobile phones containing all the emergency contact numbers to children who lost their parents to Covid-19, reported news agency ANI.

The move, as per the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, is aimed to ensure the safety of children.

"When provided with these mobile phones, the orphaned children can find help in just a click and contact any of the officers whose numbers are saved in the phone. We have counselled the children on whom to contact when," said T Akkeshwar Rao, the district welfare officer (DWO) of Hyderabad.

Rao informed that at least 10 children were rendered orphaned in the Hyderabad district alone as their parents succumbed to Covid-19. As many as 75 children lost their parents due to other reasons during the pandemic.

Apart from these 85 children, there are 138 children in the Hyderabad district alone, who lost a single parent (either mother or father) to Covid-19.

The DWO further said that these children are also being given monthly ration kits in collaboration with an NGO as immediate relief.

"If a child has been orphaned but has a guardian, then such child is sent to the guardian. Each family is being given a mobile phone, whom they can contact in case of any need for help. They are also being provided with monthly ration kits," said Rao.

But if an orphaned child has no one to look after them, they are shifted to the 57 child homes across the city, he said.

These children, as per the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) rules, are then being put up for adoption. Before adoption, both the children and the adopting parents are counselled, he added.

Further elucidating on the state's plans, Rao said that the children may also get admission into government hostels, government Model Schools and BC (backward classes) residential schools to ensure that their education proceeds uninterrupted.

Moreover, financial assistance of ₹2,000 per child is also being provided by the department.

"All these children, either with their guardian or at the children homes, are checked upon very frequently, to counsel them and to assess their mental and physical health," Rao said.

Three teams have been constituted with each team consisting of a doctor, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), one member from the DCPO unit and a supervisor.

"Every week these three teams have to visit these children's homes and conduct health checkups. If any child is found to be having Covid symptoms, then we send that child for further diagnosis. Separate rooms have been dedicated for isolating children with Covid symptoms," said Rao.

Apart from this, said the official, the government is also determined to check up on children whose parents have tested positive for Covid.

"If in the case in a family both the parents have tested positive for Covid and the child/children have been tested negative, the department has come up with four transit homes across the city that look after those children. Once the parents are recovered, the children are then sent back to their parents," he said.

Regarding the looming threat of the third wave, Rao stated that all the necessary precautions are being taken and preparations are being made.

"Separate dedicated isolation rooms have been created at the 57 Children homes. Four transit homes have been made ready to take care of children during isolation and further, we have tied up with the Nature Cure Hospital here in Hyderabad to provide treatment to those children who have been tested positive to Covid," he said.

With inputs from agencies.





