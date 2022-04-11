Addressing a protest by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others, the Telangana CM said, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal to procure crops uniformly across the country including Telangana. Please buy our food grains. We will wait for the next 24 hours after that we will make a decision and will go after you."