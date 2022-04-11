Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  KCR gives 24-hour deadline to PM Modi over paddy issue: 'Farmers can topple govt'

KCR gives 24-hour deadline to PM Modi over paddy issue: 'Farmers can topple govt'

I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal to procure crops uniformly across the country including Telangana: Rao (PTI)
2 min read . 02:48 PM IST Livemint

The Telangana CM challenged PM Modi over the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that they would ‘go after the government’ if crops are not ‘procured uniformly’ within the next 24 hours

NEW DELHI : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against "messing up with the farmers"! The Telangana Chief Minister challenged the Prime Minister over the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" within the next 24 hours.

Addressing a protest by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others, the Telangana CM said, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal to procure crops uniformly across the country including Telangana. Please buy our food grains. We will wait for the next 24 hours after that we will make a decision and will go after you."

"I will come back and will discuss the presidential elections and other issues. We will make a decision in the next 2-3 days and then will decide," he added.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members and others are demonstrating a sit -in or Dharna while raising claims that the "Centre's policy is discriminatory towards Telangana farmers".

"We have come 2,000 km away from Telangana amid this heat. I warn PM Modi that you can't mess with farmers. Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government loses power. Nobody is permanent...When in power, don't treat farmers unfairly," Rao said.

KCR also hit out at Piyush Goyal and claimed that the latter reacted "harshly" when the state Agriculture Minister had met the Union Minister.

"When our agriculture minister came to Delhi, Piyush Goyal reacted harshly. Goyal asked him to eat broken rice. Piyush Goyal is Piyush Golmaal, I don't know what he understands," he said.

The Telangana CM, KCR was joined by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in the protest against the Centre. KCR welcomed his presence and assured him of his state's support.

"Rakesh Tikait, I want to assure you that the whole of Telangana is with you. Everyone saw the way you protested in Delhi. You also made the Prime Minister apologise," he said.

Slamming the BJP for the procurement policy, the Chief Minister said that if the government does not frame a new agriculture policy, the public will remove the government.

"Telangana demands its right. I would urge PM to frame a new agriculture policy and we will contribute. If not then the public will remove you and frame a new agriculture policy," he added. 

