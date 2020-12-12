Telangana CM KCR seeks sanction from Centre for six new airports in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday urged Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to sanction new domestic airports at six locations in the state.

The CM informed Puri that Telangana currently has only one airport at Hyderabad. A request to establish additional airports was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2014 when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao said that a proposal in this regard was sent to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in 2018 seeking its feasibility reports. The AAI at the time had indicated that only no-frills airports for small aircrafts will be developed at the beginning in all the locations. Those could be expanded in the future for commercial operations based on demand.

The state has initiated action for creating three greenfield and an equal number of brownfield airports. The greenfield airports will come up at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jakaranpally in Nizamabad district and Devarkadra in Mahabubnagar district. The brownfield airports will be at Mamnoor village in Warangal Urban District, Basanthnagar in Peddapally district and Adilabad

The chief minister said though the AAI has already taken up obstacle limitation surface survey, soil testing and other investigations at the sites and some draft reports have recently come, the final reports are yet to be given. The AAI had in August this year sought details of High Flood Levels (HFL) for the six proposed airports.

"In this connection, I request the Ministry of Civil Aviation to kindly expedite the process and do the required hand-holding with the state government in finalising the sites and getting all statutory clearances on a single-window basis so that the state government can commence the infrastructure work at the earliest for starting the non-scheduled operator's permit operations with its own funds," Rao added.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via