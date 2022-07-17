The CM announced the allocation of ₹1,000 crore as a rehabilitation package after visiting the flood-hit Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district
Stating that he has some “gloomy" information, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday that there may be a suspected "foreign hand" behind the cloudbursts in several parts of the country.
“A new method called cloudburst has come. They say there are conspiracies around it. We don’t know how far it is true. Some foreign countries are deliberately doing cloudbursts in our country. Earlier, they did it in Leh (Ladakh)," said Rao.
"Later, they did it in Uttarakhand. We have received 'gloomy, gloomy' information that they are doing in Godavari basin also. Whatever it is due to changes in climate these kinds of calamities occur. So, we need to safeguard our people," he added.
The CM also warned of further rainfall, stating that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains will continue till 29 July.
“So, the danger is not over yet," Rao said, after reviewing the flood relief measures with officials. He directed the officials to not send back people from relief camps adding "we have to take care of them".
Further, the CM announced the allocation of ₹1,000 crore as a rehabilitation package after visiting the flood-hit Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
The funds will be used for the temple town to build colonies in the highlands as a permanent solution to flood threats.
Rao also announced ₹10,000 immediate relief to each flood-affected family and 20 kg rice free for each family for the next two months.
In this regard, residential colonies will be constructed, an embankment covering the entire Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam would be developed and the embankment towards Burgampadu will also be strengthened to prevent inundation in future.
Later, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey at Eturu Nagaram region in Mulugu district and also reviewed flood-relief measures there.
Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days, up to Friday last, causing inundation of low-lying areas across the state and damage to agriculture crops and others.
More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents at different places like a collapse of walls and electrocution on Wednesday last.
Opposition's reaction
Reacting to KCR's comments on the cloudbursts, Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar described it as the "joke of the century". Sanjay said in order to cover his "failures", KCR was enacting dramas.
The Telangana BJP chief further alleged that KCR is trying to divert people's attention from the "submergence" of the Kaleshwaram project.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that if KCR has information about the "foreign hand" behind the cloudburst then he should hand over the information to the Intelligence Bureau, RAW and also the Central government and this is the Chief Minister's responsibility.
