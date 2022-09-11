Telangana CM KCR to soon launch national party

Telangana CM KCR to soon launch national party1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
- Besides Delhi, KCR has shifted his focus on fighting polls in other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on 11 September said that he will soon launch a national party.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on 11 September said that he will soon launch a national party.
"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao's office said.
"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao's office said.
ALSO READ: Telangana CM KCR to visit Bihar tomorrow to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha Election 2024
ALSO READ: Telangana CM KCR to visit Bihar tomorrow to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha Election 2024
He added, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place."
He added, "Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place."
Besides Delhi, KCR has shifted his focus on fighting polls in other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Besides Delhi, KCR has shifted his focus on fighting polls in other states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
To get a national party status, KCR's TRS will need at least 6 per cent of valid votes in over four states in Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
To get a national party status, KCR's TRS will need at least 6 per cent of valid votes in over four states in Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.