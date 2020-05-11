Telangana CM KCR urges PM Modi to not restart passenger train service

He said the movement of people through trains would make the task of monitoring the Covid-19 situation difficult and this may lead to spread of virus from one place to the other. He said that not only will it be impossible to conduct tests on everyone, but that placing everyone who travels by train in quarantine will also be difficult.

Stating that “we have to live with corona", KCR told Modi that attempts are being made to produce a vaccine for covid-19 and that there is a possibility that the first vaccine being developed in Hyderabad itself (with pharma companies working on the same). The chief minister also told Modi that no state is in a position to repay loans and that all loans of state governments should be rescheduled.

“Like the way banks reschedule farm loans, state governments loans should also be rescheduled. The Centre should act in this direction," said KCR, in a statement from his office. He also said all state governments should act with humanity as far as migrant workers are concerned.

On the issue of migrant workers, KCR said all states should show empathy. The migrant workers should be allowed to visit their native palace.

“We are a country with sentiments. The workers came leaving behind their children and parents in their native places. They will like to be with their family members. Hence, they want to go back to their native places. If they are not allowed there will be an unnecessary trouble. Once they visit their native places, they feel comfortable and they will come back again. It is a good decision to run Sharmik trains," stated KCR.

On Monday, he also instructed officials to plan a strategy for people to live with covid-19 while implementing measures to contain the virus. Pointing out that “no one knows how long corona will be in existence", KCR said that a perfect strategy and plan should be made for people to lead the lives.

The review meeting was held at his camp office, Pragathi Bhavan, with state home minister Mehmood Ali, chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, chief secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, director general of police, Mahender Reddy and other officials. The chief minister was also of the opinion that “some economic activity should take place", and also asked officials to look into what measures can be taken in Hyderabad to contain the spread of covid-19.

In Telangana, the lockdown has been extended till 19 May, even as it ends nationwide on 17 May. While rural areas are more or less fully functioning, the lockdown is stricter in Hyderabad, which has the highest number of covid-19 cases in the state. A review meeting of the situation is expected to be held on 15 May as well by KCR.

