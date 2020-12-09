Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, hails new Central Vista project

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Central Vista project, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today wrote to PM Modi, calling it a "symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride."

In a letter to the prime minster, Telangana CM wrote, "I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for grand project of Central Vista. Project was long overdue, as existing govt infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate & also associated with our colonial past."

He further added, "The new Central Vista project will be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige & national pride of a resurgent, confident & strong India. I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious nationally important project."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and the construction is estimated to cost ₹971 crore. "The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," a PMO release said.

It said the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs. It has to be constructed by August, 2022, when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

