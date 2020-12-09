Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, hails new Central Vista project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and the construction is estimated to cost ₹971 crore. "The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," a PMO release said.