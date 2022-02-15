NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh on Tuesday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over his recent claim that the NDA government is forcing states to buy renewable energy from companies funding the BJP.

Denying the claims of pressure from the Centre as false allegations and lies, Singh said that hydropower capacity currently being added in Telangana is also being financed Centre-backed PSUs.

"It is totally false to state that the central government forces any state to buy renewable energy from any particular developer. The states are free to hold their own bids and buy renewable energy from any developer based on those bids. The Solar Energy Corporation of India also conducts open bids for Renewable Energy from time to time," a statement from the new and energy ministry quoted Singh as saying.

It added that these bids are highly competitive, with numerous companies competing and the companies which offer the least tariff are selected transparently through the open bid. Thereafter, atates which desire to buy power from those bids do so, as per their requirement.

"Whether they wish to purchase power at the rates finalized in the bids or not is entirely states own decision. They can choose to have their own bids. Therefore, the statement by the Chief Minister was totally false," said the minister.

The Union Minister added that as far as the Renewable Energy Purchase Obligation (RPO) is concerned, it is a part of an International Commitment made by the countries to carry out energy transition from fossil fuels to non-fossil fuel sources. The whole world is today worried about the deteriorating environment, increasing emissions and global warming and all the major countries in the world have made commitments to move away from fossil fuels to non-fossil fuel and to reduce emissions by adopting renewables.

He further said that the hydro power capacity the Telangana Chief Minister talked about, have been constructed and others are under construction financed by the Centre-based PFC and REC. Both the companies have together lent ₹55,000 crore for Kaleshwaram, Palamuru and other projects. "He should be thankful to the Government of India for these projects," Singh said.

"Such false and baseless statements do not behove a person who is occupying the august office of the Chief Minister," he added.

The statement comes after Chief Minister Rao recently alleged that a proposal by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on clean energy was aimed at making state governments purchase solar power produced by companies that contributed election funds to the BJP.

