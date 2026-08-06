Telangana CM Reddy meets with US envoy Sergio Gor, invites investment in AI and life sciences

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi, in which they discussed the issue of visas along with several matters related to strengthening America-Telangana relations

Chief Minister highlighted that Telugu is one of the fastest-growing languages in America as per a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sergio Gor assured full cooperation to further expand Telangana-America relations across all sectors.

Further, the Chief Minister expressed, on behalf of the people of the state, gratitude to Gor for standing as a true friend to the state of Telangana and its people, the statement added.

The courtesy meeting lasted for over 30 minutes.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation between Telangana and the United States in the fields of education, employment, investments, technology, and research.

He requested an increase in the number of US visas issued to students from Telangana pursuing higher education in the United States and sought support to ensure that visa appointments are available on time. He also urged the Ambassador to increase visa interview slots and expedite the processing of visa applications.

The Chief Minister brought to the Ambassador's attention the concerns of professionals from Telangana working in various sectors in the United States. He requested that the H-1B visa process, renewals, and visa stamping procedures be streamlined to avoid delays. He also suggested that advance notice be provided regarding any changes to US visa regulations.

The two leaders also discussed the safety and welfare of Telangana students studying in the United States.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Telangana for American companies.

He stated that the State is ready to partner with the United States in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Startups, Research, and Advanced Technologies.

He also requested support in encouraging US universities to collaborate with educational institutions in Telangana and proposed expanding student exchange programs, research collaborations, innovation initiatives, and skill development programs.

The Chief Minister noted that Telugu is one of the fastest-growing Indian languages in the United States. He said he was impressed by Ambassador Gor's understanding of Indian history and culture, as well as his interest in Telangana's traditions and strengths.