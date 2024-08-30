Telangana CM Revanth Reddy apologises for remarks on rival K Kavitha’s bail, says ‘taken out of context’

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologised for his remarks on bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha by the Supreme Court in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He called himself "a firm believer of the judicial process" and said, "The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context."
