Telangana CM Revanth Reddy apologises for remarks on rival K Kavitha’s bail, says ‘taken out of context’

  • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy apologises for remarks on rival K Kavitha's bail

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologised for remarks on rival K Kavitha’s bail(HT_PRINT)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologised for his remarks on bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha by the Supreme Court in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He called himself "a firm believer of the judicial process" and said, "The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTelangana CM Revanth Reddy apologises for remarks on rival K Kavitha’s bail, says ‘taken out of context’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.00
    11:14 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    2 (1.31%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    356.00
    11:14 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.13%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    252.65
    11:14 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    2.7 (1.08%)

    Bandhan Bank

    197.40
    11:14 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    3.4 (1.75%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    476.20
    10:59 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    37.15 (8.46%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    50.37
    11:00 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    2.99 (6.31%)

    Praj Industries

    774.00
    11:00 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    44.75 (6.14%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,062.05
    10:59 AM | 30 AUG 2024
    57.95 (5.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue