Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s warning amid action on Nagarjuna’s convention hall, says ’will crush lake encroachments…’

  • Revanth Reddy's remark comes a day after authorities demolished a convention centre in Hyderabad which was co-owned by actor Nagarjuna.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday warned that his government would not spare those who encroached upon lakes.

Speaking at a function by the Hare Krishna Movement, Reddy also spoke about cracking down on such activities even if they are influential in society, and said he would follow the preaching of Lord Krishna.

The remark comes a day after authorities demolished a convention centre co-owned by actor Nagarjuna in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Nagarjuna’s Hyderabad N-Convention centre demolition stayed by HC

On Saturday, the civic officials in Hyderabad acted against encroachments in the Full Tank Level of the buffer zones of Tammidikunta lake.

N-Convention co-owned by Nagarjuna was also one of the unauthorised structures, amongst the many structures removed.

The N-Convention is built in the FTL / Buffer zone and has no building permission whatsoever, a government release said.

“That is the reason, despite pressures, though (some of our) friends have farmhouses, the HYDRAA was created (for protecting lakes and government properties). I want to do some good for the people as part of that. The sole objective is to liberate these lakes from the encroachers."

Also Read | Former minister and Telangana CM Reddy in verbal duel over Rajiv Gandhi statue

Reddy further added that his government will crush encroachments with an iron hand.

"Though there are pressures, we will not go back, and we will remove those encroachments,” the CM asserted.

Also Read | Hyderabad govt. demolishes Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre, actor responds

Further stating that lakes are part of Indian culture and people depend on them for livelihood, Reddy added, “Some of the farmhouses built near lakes release sewer into drinking water bodies such as Gandipet which supplies drinking water to parts of the city.”

The Chief Minister said that he would not be a true public representative if he failed to protect the lakes and interests of the people.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 03:49 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana CM Revanth Reddy’s warning amid action on Nagarjuna’s convention hall, says ’will crush lake encroachments…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue