Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday warned that his government would not spare those who encroached upon lakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a function by the Hare Krishna Movement, Reddy also spoke about cracking down on such activities even if they are influential in society, and said he would follow the preaching of Lord Krishna.

The remark comes a day after authorities demolished a convention centre co-owned by actor Nagarjuna in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, the civic officials in Hyderabad acted against encroachments in the Full Tank Level of the buffer zones of Tammidikunta lake.

N-Convention co-owned by Nagarjuna was also one of the unauthorised structures, amongst the many structures removed.

The N-Convention is built in the FTL / Buffer zone and has no building permission whatsoever, a government release said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That is the reason, despite pressures, though (some of our) friends have farmhouses, the HYDRAA was created (for protecting lakes and government properties). I want to do some good for the people as part of that. The sole objective is to liberate these lakes from the encroachers."

Reddy further added that his government will crush encroachments with an iron hand.

"Though there are pressures, we will not go back, and we will remove those encroachments," the CM asserted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further stating that lakes are part of Indian culture and people depend on them for livelihood, Reddy added, “Some of the farmhouses built near lakes release sewer into drinking water bodies such as Gandipet which supplies drinking water to parts of the city."