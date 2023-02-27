Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha to be arrested in liquor scam soon: BJP
There is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. Kavitha will also be arrested soon, a senior BJP leader said
BJP leader Vivek claimed that Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, who is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, will also be arrested soon by the CBI in connection with the liquor scam. Vivek further alleged that Kavitha had given ₹150 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab and Gujarat elections.
