BJP leader Vivek claimed that Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter, K Kavitha, who is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, will also be arrested soon by the CBI in connection with the liquor scam. Vivek further alleged that Kavitha had given ₹150 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab and Gujarat elections.

"There is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. Kavitha will also be arrested soon," BJP leader Vivek said.

The claims come after the Enforcement Directorate named Kavitha in the chargesheet for holding a 65% stake in a liquor company in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Vivek accused the KCR-led BRS government of corruption, stating that the ruling party would "lose its existence in Telangana state". He alleged that the party had no funds when it started, but now had more deposits than all other political parties in the country. Vivek questioned the source of this money, claiming that KCR had not fulfilled any of the promises made during the elections.

This come after Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI after eight-hour-long questioning.

The arrest of Sisodia has been controversial, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming that it was "dirty politics" and that Sisodia was innocent. Kejriwal stated that there was a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Sisodia and that the public would respond to this, boosting their spirits and making their struggle stronger.