Telangana completes Urban Local Bodies reform; can borrow 2,508 cr extra

Telangana has become the third state in the country to successfully undertake 'Urban Local Bodies (ULB)' reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The state is now eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of ₹2,508 crores through open market borrowings. Permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on January 7.

Telangana has now joined Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in completing the reforms. These three states have been granted additional borrowing permission of ₹7,406 crores.

Reforms in the urban local bodies and the urban utilities reforms are aimed at financial strengthening of ULBs in the state and to enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services.

In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the central government had on 17 May 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of states by 2% of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP).

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states. The states get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25% of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector.

The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms were -- implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms and power sector reforms.

So far, 10 states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, seven states have done ease of doing business reforms and three states have done local body reforms. Total additional borrowing permission issued so far to states who have done the refoms stands at ₹­­­54,190 crore.

