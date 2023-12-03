A delegation of Telangana Congress leaders Sunday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to claim the formation of the government with 65 members in the newly elected House in the state, news agency PTI reported. A meeting of newly-elected Congress MLAs would be held Tuesday morning, the report said. Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: Key takeaways After meeting the Telangana Governor, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, one of the AICC observers, said, “We have met the Governor to claim the formation of the Govt with 65 members in this newly elected House and we have called a meeting of the newly elected MLAs tomorrow at 9:30 am. We have a procedure in the Congress party, we will follow that.…" "Tomorrow, we are meeting. We have a procedure in the Congress party. We will come out with the procedure and we will come back to you," Shivakumar said. The Congress leader refused to disclose what Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated. Also Read| BJP secures victory in Hindi Heartland, but don't dismiss Congress yet Meanwhile, Telangana Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said MLAs and the party high command will decide who will be the chief minister of the state, adding that the high command will take the opinions of MLAs in the CLP meeting and MLAs will support whatever the decision will be.

The Congress today won 64 Assembly seats to form government in Telangana. The nearly 10-year-old rule of the BRS, which managed to secure only 39 seats, came to an end today. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tendered resignation from his post, which was accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The BJP, which had won just one seat in the 2018 assembly polls, managed to add seven more this time. Its vote share expanded from 7% to 13.88% in the 2023 Assembly elections. K Venkata Ramana Reddy of BJP emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM retained its seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly. AIMIM candidates won seven out of the nine seats it contested in the state assembly election.

