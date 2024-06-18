Telangana Congress MLA’s cow post on Bakrid sparks row, BJP says ‘Hindus are insulted’

Telangana Congress MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy's Bakrid greetings on social media, including a graphic image of a cow, sparked a political row between the grand old party and the BJP. However, he later removed the post and apologised for the “inadvertent error”.

“The post was supposed to have the image of a goat. It has now been removed from my social media platforms,” Reddy said as quoted by newswire PTI.

“I am a Ram bhakt. I have always followed traditions. The poster was removed soon after the error was found out. If anyone is hurt, we apologise for it. I have asked my social media team to thoroughly look into this matter,” the Congress MLA said.

BJP MLA Raja Singh alleged that Hindus are insulted wherever Congress forms the government. He asked, “While there is nothing objectionable about greeting people on the occasion of Bakrid, what message does the MLA want to convey? Why is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy silent on the matter?"

Eid-ul-Adha 2024, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by Muslims worldwide on June 17. The day is celebrated by the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah.

Clash over cow transportation in Telangana Following a clash between two communities over the alleged illegal transport of cows on Saturday, Section 144 has been enforced near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which restricts gatherings of four or more people, is typically imposed to prevent protests that might escalate into violence and riots.

Also Read | Telangana news: Clash between two groups in Medak over cow transportation

A scuffle broke out when leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) halted the transportation of cows and, rather than filing a complaint, chose to stage a protest. Hence, the Hyderabad Police beefed up the security arrangements on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Monday.