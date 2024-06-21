Telangana Congress MLA’s wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife found dead at home in suspected suicide. Rupa Devi was discovered hanging in their house, believed to be due to health issues. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

PTI
First Published01:42 PM IST
A case was registered and investigation is on, police said on Friday.
A case was registered and investigation is on, police said on Friday. (Getty Images)

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.

Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday. She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, they said based on preliminary inquiry.

Also Read | Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Three accused sent to judicial custody till July 5

M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Congress MLA’s wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.25
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.1 (-1.7%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
09:14 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-6 (-1.92%)

Vedanta

470.65
09:13 AM | 21 JUN 2024
0.4 (0.09%)

Bandhan Bank

209.25
09:13 AM | 21 JUN 2024
1 (0.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cera Sanitaryware

9,011.40
09:00 AM | 21 JUN 2024
728.55 (8.8%)

Syrma SGS Technology

515.30
09:01 AM | 21 JUN 2024
35.35 (7.37%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.20
09:01 AM | 21 JUN 2024
21.85 (5.64%)

Raymond

2,540.05
09:00 AM | 21 JUN 2024
134.55 (5.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue