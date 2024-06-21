Telangana Congress MLA’s wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.

Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday. She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, they said based on preliminary inquiry.

Also Read | Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Three accused sent to judicial custody till July 5

M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.