Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana Congress MLA's wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress MLA's wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

PTI

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife found dead at home in suspected suicide. Rupa Devi was discovered hanging in their house, believed to be due to health issues. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

A case was registered and investigation is on, police said on Friday.

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.

Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday. She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, they said based on preliminary inquiry.

M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.