Telangana: Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen's office vandalised in Medchal-Malkajgiri after remarks on BRS MLC K Kavitha

Telangana: Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna – his office was reportedly vandalised by Telangana Jagruthi workers following his remarks against Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

A Member of the legislative Council (MLC), Naveen Kumar is popularly known by his screen name Teenmaar Mallanna.

Visuals of the vandalised office premises showed chairs broken, and other furniture all strewn over the floor.

Supporters of the Congress MLC were protesting against the Telangana Jagruthi workers, and also called for the arrest of the attackers.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of the region said that they had just received information about the incident, and officials are currently enroute the spot, reported ANI.

How Mallanna's office was vandalised Mallanna was reportedly present in his office in Medipally when the incident occurred.

As per initial reports, a group of Telangana Jagruthi members reportedly enraged by Mallanna’s comments, stormed into the Congress MLC's office and "vandalised" furniture, reported PTI.

They also allegedly assaulted some employees, prompting the gunman to open fire in the air in self-defence, a senior police official told PTI.

Television footage also showed the gunman firing into the air to disperse the mob, as several protesters were seen attacking staff inside the premises.

Who is Teenmar Mallanna? Popularly known by his screen name Teenmar Mallanna — Chintapandu Naveen — was suspended by the Congress party in March this year for alleged anti-party activities, reported The News Minute.

The Congress MLC first rose to fame as the host of the satirical political show Teenmaar Vaarthalu, where he played the character Teenmaar Mallanna.