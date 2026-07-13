Telangana cop suspended for letting six-year-old granddaughter drive a car for Guinness World Record | Viral video

The Telangana Police have suspended an officer after a video went viral on social media showing him letting his six-year-old granddaughter drive a car on the busy Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda road in Narsingi. The officer, Pujari Tirupathi, a Sub-Inspector with the Hyderabad City Police, has also been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, went viral on Sunday, after which Telangana DGP CV Anand ordered Tirupathi's suspension and a departmental inquiry.

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In the video, the minor girl can be seen driving the car while Tirupathi is seated next to her with his hand on the steering wheel.

'My grandfather is SI' Videos also showed the car driven by the minor girl, causing a traffic hold-up on the Gandhamguda–Bairagiguda. When confronted by the girl, initially tried to defend, saying “my grandfather is an SI.”

Tirupathi was also dismissive, claiming that it was an automatic car and that he was in control of the vehicle throughout.

He even claimed he was preparing her for a Guinness World Records attempt as the world’s youngest driver.

After a brief confrontation, the minor girl moved to the back seat of the vehicle, and Tirupathi switched to the driver's seat, as more people joined in questioning the reckless act of the police officer.

Officer suspended, booked Taking note of the incident, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said on social media that a case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle in the Narsingi Police Station limits.