The Cyber Police in Hyderabad on Saturday said they arrested a person who was allegedly involved in stealing, holding and selling personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations belonging to 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.

The accused identified as Vinay Bhardwaj had data from 135 categories containing sensitive information of government, private organisations, and individuals. The police during the arrest seized two mobile phones, two laptops, and the data.

A press release from the police said the accused was operating through a website called 'InspireWebz' based in Faridabad, Haryana, and was selling the database to clients.

Data the accused possessed

Bhardwaj was found possessing data of students of edu-tech organisations including Byjus, Vedantu and also consumer data of major organisations like GST, Road transport organisations of various states.

As per the police, he also possessed customer data of major e-commerce portals, social media platforms and fintech companies.

The accused was found to possess data from various sources, including cab users, GST, RTO, Amazon, Netflix, Paytm, Phonepe, YouTube, Big Basket, BookMyShow, Instagram, Zomato, Policy Bazar, Cred, Upstox etc.

The release also added that the accused held some of the important data also includes the data of Defence personnel, Civil engineer, Chartered Accountants, PAN card holders.

He also had data of 9th, 10th, 11 & 12th standard students, NEET students and senior citizens.

Apart from this, he possessed Energy and Power sector data of Delhi NCR, D-MAT account holders, mutual fund data, mobile numbers of various individuals, Bank employees data, high net worth individuals, insurance holders, credit card, Dutch credit card data, and debit card holders.

This is not first such incident of cyber crime. Earlier, a similar case was reported on 23 March where Hyderabad police arrested seven people of a gang who were allegedly involved in the theft and sale of sensitive data of the government and important organisations, including details of 2.55 lakh defence personnel as well as the personal and confidential data of about 16.8 crore citizens across the country. The accused persons were found selling more than 140 different categories of information, which include sensitive information such as details of defence personnel and the mobile numbers of citizens and NEET students, among others, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra had told news agency PTI.

Another case of cyberfraud came to light where a couple in Gujarat fell prey to cyber fraud for rating movies. According to a report by Times of India, the couple lost a total of ₹1.12 crore in online fraud.

Cyber expert Amit Dubey advised people to avoid such luring offers that ask you to click on a mischievous link.

Dubey told Mint, "Online fraudsters will send you a link asking you to click on that. Once you click on that, you become a victim of a malware phishing attack and your entire data becomes available to the fraudsters, which includes your Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account details, etc. So, one is advised to avoid such luring offers that ask you to click on a mischievous link."