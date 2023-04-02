Telangana cops arrest man for holding, selling data of 67 crore citizens. List of what he possessed3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- The accused identified as Vinay Bhardwaj had data from 135 categories containing sensitive information of government, private organisations, and individuals. The police seized two mobile phones, two laptops, and the data.
The Cyber Police in Hyderabad on Saturday said they arrested a person who was allegedly involved in stealing, holding and selling personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations belonging to 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×