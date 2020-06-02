TELANGANA : As many as 94 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 2,792. The death toll has climbed to 88. At least 1,491 people have recovered from the disease in Telangana.

District-wise breakup is available for 919 of the total 2792 cases reported in the state. Hyderabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 472 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 29 districts in Telangana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

India's Covid-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 198,706 today. Covid-19 has claimed 5,598 lives in India.

There are 97,581 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to health ministry data. At least 95,527 have been cured.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on January 30. To combat the spread of the virus, the central government implemented the first nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via