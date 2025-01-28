The Telangana High Court has asked the CM Revanth Reddy-led state government and other parties involved to impose a ban on children below 16 years from watch movies after 11 PM in theatres. The High Court postponed the matter till a decision is arrived at by the Congress state government. The Telangana HC order comes following concerns raised during recent petitions regarding late-night shows.

The last show in multiplexes run until 1.30 AM.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy expressed that minors should not be allowed to watch films during late hours, citing potential adverse effects on their physical and mental health.

This decision comes also comes, a month after a tragic stampede incident during a show for the Allu Arjun film "Pushpa -2," which resulted in the death of a mother and serious injuries to her son. The stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere took place at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, India on December 4, 2024.

The court instructed the Telangana government to consult relevant stakeholders and establish regulations for the entry of children in theatres before 11 AM and after 11 PM. Until such regulations are implemented, the court has mandated that no child under 16 years should be permitted to watch movies during late-night screenings

"Till such decision is taken the respondents shall not allow children below 16 years to watch movies after 11 PM," it said.

The court was on Monday dealing with petitions related to the enhancement of ticket prices of Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and others.

According to a PTI report, counsel for the petitioners argued that allowing children to attend late-night films could harm their well-being, and previous attempts to resolve these issues through community elders had failed.

Counsel for petitioner Vijay Gopal submitted that minors should not be permitted to watch movies during the late hours, as otherwise, it would have adverse impact on their physical and mental health.

He also said the Government should have taken a prompt decision for regulating entry of minors in theatres, more particularly, in view of the unfortunate stampede incident during the benefit show of 'Pushpa -2' in Sandhya Theatre here, which lead to grievous injuries to a minor boy and death of his mother, in December last year.

The Telangana High Court ruling was prompted by concerns over existing practices that allowed minors to attend late shows, particularly as some screenings ran until 1:30 AM without any restrictions.