OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telangana Covid surge: HC asks state to take call on lockdown, curfew in 48 hrs

In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew across the state in the next 48 hours, news agency ANI said.

Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,55,433 while with 1,878 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,14,441.

The state has 39,154 active cases and over 83 lakh samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.18 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.17 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin RautPremium Premium

COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut

2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
A deserted view of Hazratganj during the weekend lockdown amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, in Lucknow Premium Premium

One-week lockdown in Lucknow, 4 other UP cities: Read Allahabad HC's order

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
AIIMS OPD to be shut from April 22 amid COVID surgePremium Premium

Delhi: AIIMS OPD to be shut from April 22 amid COVID surge

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Several states in India like Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and few others urged the government for more vaccine supplies.Premium Premium

BofA Securities estimates 48% of India’s population be vaccinated by 2021

2 min read . 06:44 PM IST

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.46 per cent, while it was 86 per cent in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout