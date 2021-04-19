Telangana Covid surge: HC asks state to take call on lockdown, curfew in 48 hrs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew across the state in the next 48 hours, news agency ANI said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,55,433 while with 1,878 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,14,441.

The state has 39,154 active cases and over 83 lakh samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 1.18 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.17 lakh, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.46 per cent, while it was 86 per cent in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

