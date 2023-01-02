Telangana created 22.5L jobs in last 8 yrs: Min on sectors that hired most

Telangana created 22.5L jobs in last 8 yrs: Min on sectors that hired most1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Telangana Government’s revolutionary policies, transparent governance, which is in sync with the CM's vision helped in attracting the investments
In the last 8 years, Telangana has attracted a whopping ₹3.30 lakh crore, which is $ 40 billion worth of investment through the path-breaking TSiPASS and in IT and ITeS sectors, IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao notified on Monday.
Hailing the state chief minister, KTR said, “Telangana Government’s revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance and TSiPASS, which is in sync with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao’s vision helped in attracting the investments."
He further notified that 2014, the state created over 22.5 lakh jobs and the overall investment amount and employment figures would be much higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are taken into account.
He said that a total of 14 priority sectors were identified by the State government and a director was appointed to each of the sectors.
Recently at a meeting with officials from IT and Industries and Commerce Departments, KTR directed them to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors.
